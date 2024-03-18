Connect with us

News

AEDC honors annual award winners

Published

Arnold Engineering Development Complex leadership honored military and civilian government AEDC annual award winners and nominees for their contributions and achievements in 2023 during a Feb. 15 ceremony. 

“Arnold Engineering Development Complex is by far the most professional, most capable group of folks I think I’ve served with in 26 years of service, and I’ve served in a lot of different places and a lot of different capacities,” AEDC Commander Col. Randel Gordon said during the ceremony held at Arnold Air Force Base, headquarters of AEDC. “This team is the best. The best. And now, today, we are honoring the best of the best.”

The award recipients are:

  • Senior Airman Zenya Green, 704th Test Group, Airman of the Year
  • Tech. Sgt. Min Eom, 746th Test Squadron, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
  • Senior Master Sgt. James Jordan, 704th Test Group, Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
  • 1st Lt. Camden Dammeyer, 716th Test Squadron, Company Grade Officer of the Year
  • Maj. Justin Ong, Hypersonic Systems Test Branch, Field Grade Officer of the Year
  • Teresa Ferenczhalmy, 746th Test Squadron, Category I Civilian of the Year
  • Alexis Holloway, 716th Test Squadron, Category II Civilian of the Year
  • Joshua Anders, 846th Test Squadron, Category III Civilian of the Year
  • James Ashley, Test Support Division – Services, Non-appropriated Fund Category I Civilian of the Year
  • Matthew Clear, Test Support Division – Services, Non-appropriated Fund Category II Civilian of the Year
  • Capt. Brian Gatzke, 717th Test Squadron, Annual Safety Achievement Award
  • Aerospace Vehicle Survivability Facility Research Development, Test & Evaluation Team, 704th Test Group, Exceptional Innovators of the Year
  • HAVE Grace Technology Demonstrator Team, 586th Flight Test Squadron, Annual Technical Achievement Award

Members of the Contracting team, known as AFTC/PZ Arnold, who support AEDC were also recognized during the ceremony.

Those award recipients are:

  • Outstanding Operational Contracting Unit – Small: AFTC/PZ Arnold Installation Contracting Division
  • Outstanding Civilian in Operational Contracting (Non-Supervisory): Charles King
  • Outstanding Enterprise Contracting Civilian in Training: Bethany Hill

·         Outstanding Government Purchase Card Program: LaLonnie Saltzman

Arnold Engineering Development Complex annual award winners pose for a photo Feb. 15, 2024, at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., with AEDC Commander Col. Randel Gordon, left, AEDC Senior Enlisted Leader Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Cirricione, right, Senior Technical Director Ed Tucker, second from left, Chief of Complex Support Sarah Beth Morgan, fourth from left, and AEDC Deputy Director Kevin Muckerheide, fifth from left. Award winners pictured from left are Alexis Holloway, Bethany Hill, 1st Lt. Camden Dammeyer, Maj. Justin Ong, Senior Master Sgt. James Jordan, Joshua Anders and Matthew Clear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Thornburgh)

