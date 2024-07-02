AEDC gives notice of potential labor dispute

The Arnold Engineering Development Complex took to social media Monday, July 1, 2024 with the following warning:

Members of the National Aerospace Solutions (NAS) may begin picketing on a base contract effective July 1, 2024. The Air Force is neutral in matters of this type. USAF members and employees will not take a side in the dispute. If picketing occurs, the Gate 2 entrance to Arnold AFB has been designated as the reserve gate and will be the sole entry point for employees, vendors, sub-contractors and suppliers of NAS. DOD employees, retirees, dependents, visitors and all other DOD contractors, and subcontractors not affiliated with NAS must use the Main Gate. Deliveries not affiliated with NAS must use Gate 1, next to the fitness center, to enter the base and exit through the Main Gate.

Direct any questions or inquiries from the media to AEDC/PA, 931-454-4204.