AEDC awards new Test Operations and Sustainment contract

By Jason L. Austin-Arnold Engineering Development Complex

The Contracting office at Arnold Air Force Base awarded the Test Operations and Sustainment (TOS) II contract valued at more than $3.7 billion on March 14. This contract will ensure continuity of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) ground test mission for the next several years.

Beyond New Horizons, LLC (BNH), Huntsville, AL, a joint venture with Engineering Research and Consulting, Inc. (ERC) and Fluor Federal Services, Inc., was awarded the cost-plus-award-fee contract. BNH will perform work in support of AEDC test, operations, and sustainment. The period of performance is just over 12 years, including a 90-day phase-in period and a combination of option periods and award terms. The TOS II contract is expected to end on September 30, 2036.

TOS II will provide services at six AEDC locations: Arnold Air Force Base (AFB), TN; the National Full Scale Aerodynamics Complex (NFAC), Mountain View, CA; Tunnel 9, White Oak, MD; the Landing Gear Test Facility (LGTF), Wright Patterson AFB, OH; the Aerospace Vehicle Survivability Facility (AVSF), Wright Patterson AFB, OH; and the National Radar Cross Section Test Facility (NRTF), White Sands Missile Range (WSMR), NM. AEDC’s requirement for test operations and sustainment services at Arnold AFB TN, the NFAC, and Tunnel 9 is currently satisfied via the TOS I contract, which expires on June 30, 2024. The requirement for test operations and sustainment services at the LGTF, AVSF, and NRTF is currently satisfied via the Eglin Operations and Maintenance Services (E-OMS) contract, which expires on March 31, 2026.

The Arnold AFB, Tunnel 9, and the NFAC transition phase-in period is scheduled to begin April 1, 2024, with contract performance starting on July 1, 2024. The LGTF, AVSF, and NRTF transition phase-in is set to begin January 1, 2026, with contract performance starting on April 1, 2026.