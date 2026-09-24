AEDC Announces Daily Drone Flights and Potential Traffic Disruptions Through Oct. 2

Arnold Engineering Developoment Complex on Thursday informed the public that there will be daily flight operations of quadcopters across the air force base over the next week. The sUAS quadcopters (or small unmanned aircraft systems) will operate across the installation between the hours of sunrise and sunset from Sept. 24 through Oct. 2, including weekends. There will also be support vehicles marked “silent falcon technologies” parked near active flight areas. Traffic disruptions may be possible.



The full release reads as follows:

Please be advised that two sUAS quadcopters will conduct daily flight operations across the installation between the hours of sunrise and sunset from Sept 24 to Oct 2 including weekends. Support vehicles marked “Silent Falcon Technologies” will be parked near active flight areas, and motorists may experience brief traffic disruptions to facilitate safety during these operations. While we request that you do not report these specific contract-supported flights to the Base Defense Operations Center, we thank you for the continued vigilance and ask you to immediately report any other unauthorized sUAS sightings or suspicious aerial activity.