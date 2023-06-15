News

Accidental 911 Calls at Bonnaroo Festival Prompt Police Warning on Apple’s Crash Detection Mode

Police in Manchester experienced an influx of accidental 911 calls from patrons of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival Thursday, leading the local police department to issue a cautionary advisory regarding Apple’s Crash Detection Mode. The feature, available on the latest iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models, is believed to be responsible for the unintended emergency calls.

Manchester Police responded to multiple accidental 911 calls originating from the festival grounds Thursday. These calls are suspected to have been triggered by the Crash Detection Mode, a feature designed to automatically connect users to emergency services in severe car crash scenarios.

Festival attendees are urged to exercise caution and consider disabling the Crash Detection Mode until the event concludes. The lively and dynamic festival environment may have inadvertently triggered false alarms, disrupting emergency services.

While the Manchester Police Department remains vigilant and prepared to respond to genuine emergencies at Bonnaroo, they remind festivalgoers to use their devices responsibly and avoid unnecessary emergency calls. By taking these precautions, disruptions to emergency services can be minimized, ensuring prompt attention to real emergencies.

