Aaron “Colton” Stephens, age 16, of Manchester, passed away on Sunday, June 18th, 2023, in Manchester, TN. Colton was born August 3rd, 2006, in Winchester, TN, to the late Amanda Stephens.

Prior to his passing, Colton was attending high school at Penn Foster. Colton also worked for Patton Pest Control and Welch’s Detailing. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, working on cars, being apart of Royal Legend’s car club, camping, and anything outdoors. Colton especially loved spending time with his friends and family.

Colton is survived by his mother, Deborah Ferrell (Terry); grandparents, Jerry Cargile (Connie); brother, Justin Ferrell (Crystal); sister, Tina Stacy (Jesse); Aunts, Amber Mittasch (Michael), Kaitlyn Burns (Corey), and Amy Eggleston; Cousins, Brodie Stacy, Cameron Mittasch, Clayton Mittasch, Remmington Ferrell, Dalainah Ferrell, Kylee Ferrell, Taylor Pinegar, Jaxen Marguis, Jorden Eggleston, Jarrod Eggleston, Talia Ferrell, and Abigail Brandon.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.



Funeral services for Colton will be held Tuesday, June 27th, at 2:00pm. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 27th, just before the service, from 11:00am till 2:00pm.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve Colton’s family.