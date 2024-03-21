AAA: TN Gas Prices Up Two Cents

Gas prices across Tennessee moved higher over last week, but at a much slower rate compared to recent weeks. Over last week, gas prices moved two cents more expensive, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.09 which is 11 cents more expensive than one month ago but a penny less than one year ago.

“Pump price increases slowed down over last week, but that trend may not last long,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Both gasoline and crude oil futures rose again last week, which means it’s likely drivers will see prices at the pump fluctuate higher again this week.”

Quick Facts

40% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.85 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.40 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 6th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of gas has been rising since last week, moving seven cents higher to $3.46. With the cost of oil crossing the $80 per barrel mark and gas demand popping with warmer temps and better weather, more increases may be coming to the pump. Another critical factor is the arrival of more expensive summer blend gas, which tends to increase pump prices by 10 to 15 cents.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 9.01 to 9.04 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks dropped by 5.6 million bbl to 234.1 million bbl. Higher gas demand, amid tightening supply, has pushed pump prices higher.

Today’s national average of $3.46 is 19 cents more than a month ago and two cents more than a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $2.16 to settle at $79.72. Oil prices jumped after Ukrainian drones hit Russian refineries. The extent of the damage is unclear, but repairs could curtail Russian petroleum product exports, including diesel, and lead it to import products it needs. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude stocks decreased by 1.5 million bbl to 447 million bbl last week.

Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Johnson City ($3.21), Kingsport ($3.16), Memphis ($3.14)

metro markets – Johnson City ($3.21), Kingsport ($3.16), Memphis ($3.14) Least expensive metro markets – Morristown ($2.98), Cleveland ($2.99), Chattanooga ($3.01)