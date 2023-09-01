AAA: TN Gas Prices Fall Seven Cents Ahead of Labor Day

Gas prices in Tennessee are moving less expensive ahead of Labor Day weekend. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.40 which is four cents more expensive than one month ago but four cents less than one year ago.

“Tennessee gas prices reversed course over last week and are trending less expensive, which is great news for those that are planning a road trip over the holiday weekend,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Drivers taking road trips over Labor Day weekend will likely see gas prices similar to last year. Even though it’s likely that gas prices will continue to trend lower over this week, continued volatility at the pump can’t be ruled out given the recent uptick in tropical storm activity.”

The Tennessee average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.37 on Labor Day 2022. Today’s state average is only three cents more expensive. If current market trends continue, drivers could be met with pump prices lower than last year.

Quick Facts

85% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.50

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.17 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.74 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 6th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of gas dropped five cents since last week, despite growing gas demand. However, the price of oil has declined several dollars per barrel and is holding steady below $80, contributing to lower pump prices. As Labor Day approaches, gas demand and volatile oil prices, particularly during an active hurricane season, could limit how much lower prices descend in the weeks ahead.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand jumped from 8.85 to 8.91 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased slightly from 216.2 to 217.6 million bbl. Although demand increased, growing stock levels contributed to pushing prices lower.

Today’s national average of $3.81 is eight cents more than a month ago but four cents less than a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by 75 cents to settle at $78.89. Oil prices declined last week amid market concerns that an economic slowdown in China, the world’s largest importer of crude oil, could push global oil demand down, which could also lead to lower prices. The price of oil has declined despite the EIA reporting that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased from 439.7 to 433.5 million bbl last week.

Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner:

https://triptik.aaa.com/home/index.html

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Cleveland ($3.47), Nashville ($3.46), Memphis ($3.46)

metro markets – Cleveland ($3.47), Nashville ($3.46), Memphis ($3.46) Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($3.32), Johnson City ($3.33), Kingsport ($3.33)



Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline) Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.405 $3.412 $3.474 $3.369 $3.449 Chattanooga $3.322 $3.337 $3.450 $3.400 $3.359 Knoxville $3.337 $3.342 $3.361 $3.278 $3.524 Memphis $3.464 $3.467 $3.491 $3.380 $3.527 Nashville $3.469 $3.478 $3.578 $3.454 $3.432 Click here to view the current gas prices:

https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=TN

Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car for Labor Day

INRIX, a global provider of transportation data and insights, expects Thursday, August 31 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to be the busiest time on the roads during the long Labor Day weekend. Friday, September 1 is also expected to have higher than normal traffic volumes between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time Wednesday, Aug 30 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM Before 7:00 AM Thursday, Aug 31 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM Before 7:00 AM Friday, Sep 1 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Saturday, Sep 2 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM After 6:00 PM Sunday, Sep 3 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Monday, Sep 4 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM After 7:00 PM