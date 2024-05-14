Connect with us

AAA: TN Gas Prices Fall Eight Cents

Published

Tennesseans saw another break at the pump this week, with the state gas price average dropping eight cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.23 which is six cents less expensive than one month ago but seven cents more than one year ago.  

“Lackluster demand, rising gasoline supplies and falling oil prices are helping to push pump prices lower, which could mean good news for those planning a road trip over Memorial Day weekend,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Continued volatility at the pump cannot be ruled out completely, however, as AAA is expecting a very busy summer driving season. The biggest wildcard right now as we head toward the Memorial Day holiday is the price of oil – any major changes in crude oil pricing in the next couple of weeks could have an impact on pump prices.” 

Gas prices posted a quiet week, with the national average drifting lower by four cents to $3.61 since last Monday. Tepid pre-Memorial Day domestic demand and oil costs below $80 a barrel are the likely culprits.  

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose modestly from 8.62 million b/d to 8.79 last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by nearly 1 million bbl to 228 million bbl.  Slack demand, rising supply, and falling oil prices could push pump prices lower. 

Today’s national average is $3.61, two cents less than a month ago but eight cents more than a year ago. 

