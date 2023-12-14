AAA Provides Safety Advice on Transporting Real Christmas Trees

AAA reminds consumers to properly secure and safely transport their real Christmas tree, as many Tennesseans are visiting tree lots and farms across the state in search of the perfect one.

AAA research has found that many consumers do not properly secure their tree when transporting it to its final destination. Nearly one in five real Christmas tree buyers reported previously having a tree fall off or out of their vehicle when trying to get it home.

“Our roadways can be dangerous enough during the holiday season with increased congestion and winter weather conditions – and that’s without the possibility of flying Christmas trees,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If not properly secured, trees can become dangerous projectiles that create hazardous conditions for all drivers on the roadway.”

An improperly secured real Christmas tree can cost drivers as much as $1,500 in automotive repairs, including:

Surface scratches – $100 to $150

– $100 to $150 Replacement of rubber seals on two doors – $220 to $550 (seal costs vary widely with the vehicle make and model)

– $220 to $550 (seal costs vary widely with the vehicle make and model) Repaint a severely scratched roof – $500 to $1,500 (paint color, finish type, prep work, paint blending with adjacent panels and other factors affect this cost)

AAA offers the following tips to transport a real Christmas tree home safely: