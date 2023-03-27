Connect with us

News

AAA: Gas price average up in Coffee County

Published

Prices at the pump continue to fluctuate this week, as gas prices are up four cents, on average, compared to last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.13 which is 12 cents more expensive than one month ago but 89 cents less than one year ago.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Coffee County is $3.21, according to AAA. That price is 8 cents above the state average and 22 cents below the national average, which is $3.43.

“We’ve seen an uptick in gas demand the last couple of weeks thanks to better driving weather and spring break road trips, ” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, recent lower crude oil prices have helped to keep pump price increases in check, despite increasing demand alongside tightening supplies. We are still very much experiencing the seasonal fluctuation that we typically expect this time of year. As we head into this week, it’s very likely Tennesseans will continue to see a wide range of fluctuating gas prices across the state.”

Quick Facts

  • 26% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00 
  • The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.90 for regular unleaded 
  • The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.44 for regular unleaded
  • Tennessee is the 10th least expensive market in the nation 

National Gas Prices

Spring has sprung with gas demand surging the last couple of weeks as motorists took advantage of better driving weather. But fears of a recession caused global oil prices to hover near $70 a barrel, mitigating a rise in gas prices. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline drifted slightly lower since last week by a penny to hit $3.43.

