AAA: Gas price average up 25 cents in Coffee County

According to AAA the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Coffee County is $3.20. That price is 3 cents above the state average and 39 cents below the national average, which is $3.59.

Tennessee gas prices are continuing to fluctuate, moving eight cents more expensive, on average, since last Monday. The Tennessee gas price average is now $3.17 which is five cents more expensive than one month ago but 77 cents less than one year ago.  

“Gas prices are still fluctuating across the state, and even though prices moved higher on the week, Tennessee still has the second cheapest state gas price average in the country,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Given the recent uptick in crude oil prices it will likely take a couple of weeks for pump prices to normalize across the state. Until then, drivers should expect to see additional fluctuations in pump pricing.”          

Quick Facts

  • 16% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00 
  • The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.94 for regular unleaded 
  • The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.52 for regular unleaded
  • Tennessee remains the 2nd least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

Despite another week of lackluster demand for gasoline, pump prices rose three cents since last Monday to $3.59. The primary culprit is a higher oil price, which has recently increased to the mid-$70s per barrel. 

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.76 to 8.86 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks fell from 219.5 to 218.4 million bbl. With supplies tight, if demand climbs, pump prices will follow suit. 

Today’s national average of $3.59 is two cents more than a month ago but 77 cents less than a year ago.

