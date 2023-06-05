AAA: Gas price average up 11 cents in Coffee County, steady in much of the state

According to AAA the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Coffee County is $3.25. That price is 7 cents above the state average and 30 cents below the national average, which is $3.55.

After moving slightly higher over the Memorial Day holiday, gas prices across Tennessee held steady over last week. The Tennessee gas price average is now $3.18 which is three cents more expensive than one month ago but $1.30 less than one year ago.

“Pump prices across the state are still fluctuating, and it’s likely that trend will continue throughout the summer driving season,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Over the weekend, OPEC agreed on another round of oil production cuts. At this point it’s unclear how much of an effect this will have on fuel prices, but if oil prices rise significantly it’s likely drivers would see prices at the pump follow suit.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Quick Facts

16% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.93 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.49 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 6th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

Despite the surge in travel over the long Memorial Day weekend, the national average for a gallon of gas fell to $3.55, three cents less than one week ago. AAA forecast that more than 37 million Americans drove to their holiday destinations.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 9.43 to 9.1 million b/d last week. Lower demand has helped to cap increases in pump prices. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks dropped slightly to 216.1 million bbl. If gas demand declines, drivers will likely see pump prices fall.

Today’s national average of $3.55 is a penny less than a month ago and $1.29 less than a year ago.