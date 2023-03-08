AAA: Gas price average jumps 22 cents in Coffee County

After moderate decreases in pump prices two weeks ago, pump prices across the state saw quite a bit of variation. Today’s state gas price average is three cents higher than last week’s. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.10 which is 6 cents less expensive than one month ago and 86 cents less expensive than one year ago.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Coffee County is $3.16, according to AAA. That price is 6 cents above the state average and 49 cents below the national average, which is $3.44.

“This past week we experienced fluctuation in our gas prices across the state, and it’s likely that we’ll continue to see this fluctuation throughout the spring driving season,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Warmer weather is encouraging people to travel, which increases demand for gasoline. It’s also very common this time of year to see fluctuating gas prices as this is the time of year when refineries conduct seasonal maintenance and begin the process of producing summer blend gasoline, which is more expensive to produce than winter blend gasoline.”

Quick Facts

54% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.84 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.36 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 7th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by eight cents to $3.44. One reason could be an increase in demand, as the cost of oil has barely budged for the past few weeks.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand jumped from 8.91 million to 9.11 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly 1 million bbl to 239.2 million bbl last week. The increase in gas demand, amid tighter supplies, has contributed to rising pump prices. If demand continues to grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices increase.