AAA: Gas price average jumps 22 cents in Coffee County

After falling for three straight weeks, Tennessee gas prices are now trending slightly higher, rising three cents, on average, over last week.The Tennessee gas price average is now $3.15 which is 23 cents less expensive than one month ago and $1.04 less than one year ago.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Coffee County is $3.23, according to AAA. That price is 8 cents above the state average and 30 cents below the national average, which is $3.53

“Our downward trend at the pump in Tennessee technically came to an end this week, but we’re still only seeing our state average up by three cents compared to last week,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The overall oil market remains volatile, so additional fluctuation in pump prices is expected as we head towards the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Last week brought a wide range of shifts in pump prices across our state metros, but the silver lining is that we are seeing prices over $1.00 cheaper than we were at this time last year.”

Quick Facts

25% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.90 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.52 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 8th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of gas has held steady since last week and remains at $3.53. The lackluster movement can be attributed to higher demand for gasoline but a lower cost for oil canceling each other out.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand grew substantially from 8.62 to 9.30 million b/d last week. The spike is higher than some market observers expected; the estimate could be revised when EIA releases final demand measurements for May. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 3.2 million bbl to 219.7 million bbl. Higher demand and a reduction in stocks have slowed pump price decreases.

Today’s national average of $3.53 is thirteen cents less than a month ago and 94 cents less than a year ago.