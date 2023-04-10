AAA: Gas price average jumps 10 cents in Coffee County

Gas prices across the state are continuing their upward trend for the third week, after rising a total of 9 cents, on average, over the course of last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.30 which is 15 cents more expensive than one month ago but 59 cents less than one year ago.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Coffee County is $3.39, according to AAA. That price is 9 cents above the state average and 21 cents below the national average, which is $3.60.

“Last week’s expected jump at the pump came after OPEC’s announcement of oil production cuts starting next month that immediately caused oil prices to surge, ” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “After initial gains early in the week, we did see the oil market plateau through the rest of last week, fortunately. It’s still likely that gas prices could fluctuate upwards in many parts of the state this week before fully adjusting to the moves in the futures market.”

Quick Facts

37% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.25

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.05 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.58 for regular unleaded

Tennessee remains the 11th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

OPEC’s announcement last weekend that it will cut production by over a million barrels per day starting in a month took the oil market by surprise. In response, crude immediately surged well above $80 a barrel, although it has since struggled to stay above that mark. Meanwhile, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose ten cents since last week to hit $3.60.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 9.15 to 9.3 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased substantially by 4.1 million bbl to 222.6 million bbl. Increased demand amid tighter supply has contributed to pushing pump prices higher. If demand continues to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit.

Today’s national average of $3.60 is 13 cents more than a month ago but 51 cents less than a year ago.