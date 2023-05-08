Connect with us

News

AAA: Gas price average drops 17 cents in Coffee County

Published

Gas prices across Tennessee have been trending lower for three straight weeks. On average, gas prices across the state fell ten cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.12 which is 18 cents less expensive than one month ago and 94 cents less than one year ago.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Coffee County is $3.01, according to AAA. That price is 11 cents below the state average and 52 cents below the national average, which is $3.53.  

“Tennessee gas prices have been falling for three weeks, and the trend is likely to continue,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Fears of a global economic recession are continuing to place downward pressure on crude oil prices, which, in turn, is also pushing pump prices lower. Right now, we’re seeing a wide range of pump prices across the state thanks to volatility in the oil market, and this will likely continue until pump prices have had enough time to stabilize into usual regional trends.” 

Quick Facts

  • 39% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00 
  • The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.85 for regular unleaded 
  • The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.53 for regular unleaded
  • Tennessee is the 5th least expensive market in the nation 

National Gas Prices

The fear of a global economic recession is leading to falling pump prices. The price for oil has dropped nearly $20 per barrel recently to the upper $60s, which has spurred the retreat for gas prices. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell eight cents since last week to hit $3.53.

