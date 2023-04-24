AAA: Gas price average drops 16 cents in Coffee County

For the first time in over four weeks, the state gas price average is trending lower. Gas prices across Tennessee fell seven cents, on average, over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.31 which is 17 cents more expensive than one month ago but 54 cents less than one year ago.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Coffee County is $3.33, according to AAA. That price is 2 cents above the state average and 33 cents below the national average, which is $3.66.

“Thanks to decreasing gasoline demand, increasing domestic gasoline stocks, and slightly lower crude oil prices we’re starting to see the upward pressure on pump prices begin to ease,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Barring any rebounds in the price of crude oil, it’s likely that we’ll continue to see a bit of a break at the pump this week across the state.”

Quick Facts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

31% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.25

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.07 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.61 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 6th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

A drop in gasoline demand and falling oil prices may combine to take the air out of rising pump prices. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell a penny since last week to hit $3.66.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 8.94 to 8.52 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased slightly by 1.3 million bbl to 223.5 million bbl. Lower demand, alongside growth in stocks, would typically push pump prices down; however, elevated oil prices over the past month pushed them higher.

Meanwhile, U.S. refineries are returning to service from extensive winter/spring maintenance. The EIA said total input rose last week by 330,000 b/d to 16.44 million b/d, putting it above this time last year. More refinery operations will be restarted in the next three weeks, with some planned work extending into June.

Today’s national average of $3.66 is 22 cents more than a month ago but 46 cents less than a year ago.