AAA: gas price average drops 13 cents in Coffee County

After a moderate price hike heading into last week, gas prices across the state are once again trending lower and fell an average of six cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.09 which is a penny less expensive than one month ago and 95 cents less than one year ago.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Coffee County is $3.10, according to AAA. That price is 1 cent above the state average and 34 cents below the national average, which is $3.44.

“Gas prices are continuing to fluctuate across the state, but it’s not all bad news for drivers. Significant losses in the oil market last week helped push pump prices lower across the state,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Typically when we experience times of increased demand alongside tighter gasoline supplies we would expect pump prices to trend higher; however, lower crude oil prices seem to have mitigated this effect. Unless market fundamentals rebound this week, lower crude oil prices could likely be an indicator that pump prices will move lower again this week.”

Quick Facts

37% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.87 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.44 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 9th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

Despite the sour economic news roiling the stock and oil markets, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline had a calm week, falling to $3.44. Meanwhile, the global oil price plunged into the low to mid $60 per barrel, a level not seen since August 2021.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.56 million to 8.59 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.1 million bbl to 236 million bbl last week. Typically, increased demand amid tighter supply would push pump prices higher; however, lower oil prices have countered this effect. If crude oil prices keep falling, drivers could see pump prices decline.

Today’s national average of $3.44 is three cents more than a month ago but 81 cents less than a year ago.