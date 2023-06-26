AAA: Gas price average drops 12 cents in Coffee County

According to AAA the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Coffee County is $3.09. That price is 2 cents below the state average and 48 cents below the national average, which is $3.57.

Tennessee gas prices are trending lower as over 968,000 Tennesseans are forecast to take a road trip for the Independence Day holiday weekend. Over last week, gas prices across the state fell four cents, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.11 which is eight cents less expensive than one month ago and $1.41 less than one year ago.

“AAA is expecting that Tennesseans will travel in record numbers over the Independence Day holiday weekend,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Increased gasoline demand has the potential to cause fluctuations in pump pricing heading into the holiday weekend, however, lower oil prices as of late have enabled gas prices to stay relatively steady over the last few weeks. Barring any major changes in the oil market, drivers should see Independence Day gas prices well below what they paid for last year’s holiday.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Visit the Tennessee AAA Newsroom to view the full 2023 Independence Day holiday travel forecast.

Tennessee gas prices averaged $4.42 per gallon on July 4, 2022 – a record high for the holiday. Today’s state average of $3.11 is $1.31 less expensive than what driver’s were paying for last year’s holiday.

Quick Facts

33% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.87 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.47 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 3rd least expensive market in the nation