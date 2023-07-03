AAA: Gas price average drops 12 cents in Coffee County

According to AAA the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Coffee County is $2.97. That price is 2 cents below the state average and 56 cents below the national average, which is $3.53.

Tennessee gas prices fell another four cents, on average, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. The Tennessee gas price average is now $3.07 which is 12 cents less expensive than one month ago and $1.36 less than one year ago.

Tennessee gas prices averaged $4.42 per gallon on July 4, 2022 – a record high for the holiday. Today’s state average of $3.07 is $1.35 less expensive than what driver’s were paying for last year’s holiday.

“Gas prices are continuing to trend less expensive, which is welcome news for those traveling tomorrow for the Fourth of July,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Barring any major changes in the crude oil market, it’s likely that gas prices will continue to decline through the end of the week.”

Visit the Tennessee AAA Newsroom to view the full 2023 Independence Day holiday travel forecast.

Quick Facts

49% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.84 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.46 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the third least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

Drivers hitting the road for the Fourth of July holiday will find the gift of lower gas prices across most of the country. AAA forecasts that more than 50 million people will celebrate the nation’s birthday by traveling, with a record 43.2 million going by car. The national average for a gallon of gas fell four cents since last week to $3.53.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased slightly from 9.38 to 9.31 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 600,000 bbl to 220 million bbl. Lower gas demand amid increasing supply has helped to limit pump price increases. If demand remains low, pump prices will likely continue to decline through the week.

Today’s national average of $3.53 is two cents less than a month ago but $1.28 less than a year ago.