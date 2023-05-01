Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

AAA: Coffee County gas price drops 15 cents

Published

For the second week in a row the state gas price average is trending lower. Gas prices across Tennessee fell nine cents, on average, over last week. The Tennessee gas price average is now $3.22 which is only a penny more expensive than one month ago and 67 cents less than one year ago.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Coffee County is $3.18, according to AAA. That price is 4 cents below the state average and 43 cents below the national average, which is $3.61.   

“Pump prices are trending lower thanks to a two-week streak of declines in crude oil pricing,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “It’s likely Tennesseans will see additional decreases in pump pricing through this week. If crude oil prices fall further, it could mean that drivers will see even more discounted prices at the pump.” 

Quick Facts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • 62% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.25
  • The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.96 for regular unleaded 
  • The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.58 for regular unleaded
  • Tennessee is the 6th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

A lower oil price is causing pump prices to fall, with the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropping a nickel since last week to hit $3.61. 

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased significantly from 8.52 to 9.51 million b/d last week. The spike in demand surprised market observers, but the estimate could be revised when EIA releases final demand measurements for April. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.4 million bbl to 221.1 million bbl. Higher demand, alongside a decline in stocks, would typically push pump prices up; however, fluctuating oil prices have pushed them lower. If oil prices continue to decline, pump prices will likely follow suit. 

Today’s national average of $3.61 is 11 cents more than a month ago but 57 cents less than a year ago.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023