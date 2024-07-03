Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

AAA Activates ‘Tow to Go’ in Tennessee for Independence Day Weekend

Published

As AAA prepares to rescue nearly 800,000 drivers nationwide with car trouble during the week of Independence Day, it will also provide a free service to keep impaired drivers off the road. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program in Tennessee and other select states (see below), offering a safe ride for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles.

The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program for more than 25 years, removing nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from U.S. roadways. When someone calls Tow to Go, a tow truck is dispatched to transport the vehicle and its owner to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. This service is free, regardless of whether the caller is a AAA member.

  • Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3rd to 6 a.m. Monday, July 8th.
  • Free confidential rides are available to AAA members and non-members.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Please plan ahead by asking a friend to be your designated driver or use a ride sharing service. If those plans fall through, you can call Tow to Go and AAA will arrange for a safe ride for you.”

Service Areas

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado (Denver), North Carolina (Charlotte), and Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend)

Phone Number

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Guidelines

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • Provided from 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3rd to 6 a.m. Monday, July 8th.
  • Free and available to AAA members and non-members.
  • Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.
  • Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.
  • In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.
  • Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023