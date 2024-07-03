AAA Activates ‘Tow to Go’ in Tennessee for Independence Day Weekend

As AAA prepares to rescue nearly 800,000 drivers nationwide with car trouble during the week of Independence Day, it will also provide a free service to keep impaired drivers off the road. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program in Tennessee and other select states (see below), offering a safe ride for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles.

The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program for more than 25 years, removing nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from U.S. roadways. When someone calls Tow to Go, a tow truck is dispatched to transport the vehicle and its owner to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. This service is free, regardless of whether the caller is a AAA member.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 rd to 6 a.m. Monday, July 8 th .

. Free confidential rides are available to AAA members and non-members.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Please plan ahead by asking a friend to be your designated driver or use a ride sharing service. If those plans fall through, you can call Tow to Go and AAA will arrange for a safe ride for you.”

Service Areas

Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado (Denver), North Carolina (Charlotte), and Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend)

Phone Number

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Guidelines

