AAA Activates ‘Tow to Go’ for Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

Don’t Drive Impaired; Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO for a Safe Ride.

AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program, which provides transportation for the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle.

Tow to Go is active from 6pm Wednesday, November 23rd – 6am Monday, November 28th

It’s available in Tennessee

Should be treated as a last resort

AAA has offered Tow to Go during major holidays for almost 25 years. During that time, AAA has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

How does it work? When someone calls Two to Go, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free for anyone, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort.

Nationwide, AAA expects this to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving on the roads in history. Crash data from NHTSA proves that combining cocktails with crowded roads can be deadly. During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, from 2016-2020, over 800 people died in crashes involving a drunk driver (NHTSA).

“AAA is proud to offer this service to help everyone make it home safely this Thanksgiving,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive. So don’t put yourself at risk. Find a designated driver or ridesharing program. If you’re tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll get you to a safe location.”

Phone Number: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

TOW TO GO GUIDELINES