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A Winter Wonderland Is Coming to Shelbyville — Complete With Ice Skating, 30-foot tree, Christmas Lights display, Christmas-themed miniature golf and more

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A new holiday attraction featuring real ice skating, Christmas lights, live entertainment and family activities is coming to Shelbyville this winter.

Bridge Bedford has announced Walking in a Winter Wonderland, a holiday experience scheduled for November 21, 2026, through January 2, 2027, at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration Grounds.

The event will transform Cooper Steel Arena, Champions Arena and surrounding areas into a Christmas-themed destination featuring ice skating, illuminated walking displays, train rides, miniature golf, live musical performances, holiday markets and photo opportunities with Santa.

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Local businesses and organizations will also be invited to participate in a Celebration Barn Tour and Decorating Contest, turning the grounds’ iconic barns into festive holiday displays.

The event is part of Bridge Bedford’s larger effort to improve quality of life, expand entertainment opportunities and attract more visitors to Shelbyville. The initiative grew out of the Shelbyville 2075: Legacy in Motion community development plan.

Organizers hope Walking in a Winter Wonderland will become an annual holiday tradition for families throughout Middle Tennessee.

Tickets will go on sale soon. Additional information about admission, attractions and schedules will be announced in the coming weeks.

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For more information, visit www.bridgebedford.org.

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