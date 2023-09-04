A Race For the Ages Back in Manchester

If you happened along the Greenway August 31st-September 4th, perhaps you noticed tents pitched along the Little Duck River and the Greenway. And friendly walkers and runners wearing numbered “race bibs”. It’s the annual “A Race For The Ages” group that descends on Fred Deadman Park Labor day weekend. Most year’s boast a group of 120 athletes racing to get their best time on the “Deadman mile”.

A one mile course is mapped out on the Greenway and each runner/walker attempts to complete as many miles as they are old-in that 4 day span. Doesn’t sound so hard, right? Well many of these athletes are over the age of 70. The oldest registered participant this year is 91 years old! That’s 91 miles folks!

Sandra Cantrell, organizer of “The Race For Ages” in Manchester, told Thunder Radio that the group has been coming here since 2015, because The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department treats them right. Cantrell went on to say that Fred Deadman Park is perfect for their needs and is one of their favorite parks.