A Haunted Theater and a Safe Square; don’t miss these Halloween weekend events

Halloween weekend is upon us and there are many fun activities available all weekend long – from trick or treating to haunted houses and trunk or treat events.

Two activities of note:

The Haunted Theater at the Manchester Arts Center this Friday and Saturday from 6-10pm. This year’s theme is 80’s horror films and you may be chased by slashers through Steven King’s Pet Sematary along with much more spooky fun!

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds go to fund the Manchester Arts Center and the Millennium Repertory Company.

Manchester’s Safe on the Square Trick or Treating event will return this year.

The event, which was paused due to COVID-19 for the past couple of years, will be held from 3-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 in downtown Manchester. It is hosted by the Manchester Police and Fire Departments.

The event provides children an opportunity to interact with multiple downtown businesses and to safely trick or treat. Event organizers anticipate over 2,000 participants and families.

In the event of rain, this will not be rescheduled or moved to another location.