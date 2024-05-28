Hall of Veterans Ribbon Cutting announced

Your Coffee County Veterans Association, in partnership with the Coffee County Executive Office and County Commission, invites the public to a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for an incredible new display on Wednesday, May 29th at 10 AM. The Coffee County Hall of Veterans will be located in the Coffee County Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur Street in Manchester. Everyone is invited to attend this official dedication of a space devoted to preserving and honoring the legacy of the brave men and women who have served our nation and who have connections to Coffee County.

The Hall of Veterans is a testament to the valiant service and sacrifice of veterans from the American Revolution to the present day. It features an impressive collection of framed photos and portraits, offering a visual history of our county’s military heritage and a place of reflection for everyone.

“The Hall of Veterans is a heartfelt tribute to the courage and dedication of those who have served our country,” said Kimberly King, president of the Coffee County Veterans Association. “We invite everyone to come out and witness the opening of this project that brings our community together in honor of our local heroes.”

There is no cost for a veteran’s photo to be included. The Hall of Veterans project is funded through generous donations from our community. To continue expanding this meaningful display and to include more veterans’ photographs, ongoing donations are welcomed and appreciated. Contributions, from individuals and businesses, are tax-deductible and will ensure that the Hall of Veterans remains an enduring tribute to Coffee County’s service members.

For more information about the Hall of Veterans, visit www.veteranswallofhonor.net