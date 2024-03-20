Connect with us

Gwyndolyn Henley Elrod

Published

Mrs. Gwyndolyn Henley Elrod, Gwyn as she was fondly known as by her family
and friends, age 75 of Manchester, was born in Manchester, to the late
George Washington “G.W.” and Elsie Mae Sanders Henley, on February 5, 1949.

She was a scanning coordinator for Southern Family Market in
Manchester until her retirement. Gwyn was a member of the Fredonia Church
of Christ. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach, going to Nascar
races with her late husband, Keith. She also loved putting on her Haunted
Woods at Halloween, but her greatest pastime was talking; her family said
she never met a stranger.
In addition to her parents, Gwyn is preceded in death by her husband, Keith
Elrod. She is survived by her daughter, Tracey Trail, stepson, Shaun Elrod and
his wife, April, stepdaughter, Kristi Elrod, grandchildren, Kyle Glascoe, Kelsey
and Kody Elrod, great grandchildren, Braiden and Braelynn Elrod, brother,
John David Henley and his wife, Margaret, and a host of friends.
Funeral services for Gwyn will be conducted on Friday, March 22. 2024, at
2PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Stephen Ray
officiating. Burial will follow in the Fredonia Cemetery. Visitation with the
family will begin at 12 Noon until time of service on Friday at the funeral
home. Gwyn passed away unexpectedly, at her home early Monday morning,
March 18, 2024.
Online condolences and memories can be shared at
www.manchesterfuneralhome.com

