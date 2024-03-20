Mrs. Gwyndolyn Henley Elrod, Gwyn as she was fondly known as by her family

and friends, age 75 of Manchester, was born in Manchester, to the late

George Washington “G.W.” and Elsie Mae Sanders Henley, on February 5, 1949.

She was a scanning coordinator for Southern Family Market in

Manchester until her retirement. Gwyn was a member of the Fredonia Church

of Christ. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach, going to Nascar

races with her late husband, Keith. She also loved putting on her Haunted

Woods at Halloween, but her greatest pastime was talking; her family said

she never met a stranger.

In addition to her parents, Gwyn is preceded in death by her husband, Keith

Elrod. She is survived by her daughter, Tracey Trail, stepson, Shaun Elrod and

his wife, April, stepdaughter, Kristi Elrod, grandchildren, Kyle Glascoe, Kelsey

and Kody Elrod, great grandchildren, Braiden and Braelynn Elrod, brother,

John David Henley and his wife, Margaret, and a host of friends.

Funeral services for Gwyn will be conducted on Friday, March 22. 2024, at

2PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Stephen Ray

officiating. Burial will follow in the Fredonia Cemetery. Visitation with the

family will begin at 12 Noon until time of service on Friday at the funeral

home. Gwyn passed away unexpectedly, at her home early Monday morning,

March 18, 2024.

