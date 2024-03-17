Time for the annual Agribee

Registration is open for the 2nd annual Coffee County Young Farmers & Ranchers Agribee Contest. This an agricultural define and spell bee where students will learn to spell and define words related to the agriculture industry. The winners of this contest will all receive a FREE scholarship to Junior 4-H camp this summer plus cash prizes.

For more questions or to pick up a registration packet email Neil Slone at Nslone1@utk.edu, or come by the UT TSU extension – Coffee County office or Farm Bureau Manchester to pick up a physical packet. Sponsorships for the event are also being collected.