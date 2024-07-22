Connect with us

911 Director Scott LeDuc Resignation questioned and explained at Coffee County Commision Meeting

At the July 9, 2024 Coffee County Commission meeting, Commissioner Tim Brown requested that an additional item be added to the New Business portion of the agenda. Commissioner Brown requested that a discussion be held regarding the abrupt resignation of Scott Le Duc, former 911 Director. As Thunder Radio told you in this news story HERE. At the June 19, 2024 911 Utility Board meeting, Scott Le Duc, Coffee County 911 director resigned.

The commission voted unanimously to add the discussion. Commissioner Missy Deford serves as the Chairman of the 911 Communications Board and was not present at the Coffee County Commission Meeting. Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin addressed Commissioner Brown’s questions.

Sheriff Partin explained that multiple meetings were held with Mr. Le Duc regarding his over-hiring and over budget practices. Sheriff Partin went on to say:

Hear the full discussion from the Coffee County Commission Meeting at 4PM on Thunder Radio’s ‘Connecting Coffee County” show on Tuesday, July 23 at 4PM.

