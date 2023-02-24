Mrs. Nancy Teresa “Terry” Cotten, age 93, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Cotten was born in Alma, Georgia to her late parents Benjamin Newton Holton and Nancy Elizabeth Norton Holton. She worked for College Street Elementary School in the cafeteria for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed working outside with her flowers, crocheting, cooking, and was a very talented person all around. She was also an avid Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed listening to gospel music. Mrs. Cotten was a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church and taught Sunday school there for over 30 years. She loved the Lord and loved serving the Lord and serving her family whom she deeply loved. Mrs. Cotten was a amazing mother, “mama”, grandmother, and great grandmother.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cotten was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold Clifton Cotten of 66 years; infant son, Harold Keith Cotten; sisters, Beaunia Holton, Mary Lorena Holton, Iva Lee (Vernon) Thomas, Louveda (Raymond) Penfield, Aliff (Freeman) Jowers, Eula Mae (Joe) Powers, and Virgie Holton; brothers, Harvey (Wilma) Holton and Lamar Holton; special sister-in-law, Mary Hartley Holton.

Mrs. Cotten is survived by a son, Robert (Sandra) Cotten; daughter, Donna Cotten Neel; grandchildren, Leslie (Baxter) White, Lora (Brandon) Selvog, Nikki (Austin) Neel, Natalie Neel, Jathan Neel, Chuck (Jadea) Neel and Christy Neel; great grandchildren, Colter Neel, Rylie Neel, Jixi Morris, Carter Neel, Corbin Morris, Braxton White, Andon Selvog, Adley Selvog, Arynn Selvog, Owen Neel, and Kurry Neel.

Visitation with the family will be held Monday, February 27, 2023, from 10:00am until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Pastor Kerry Walker and Pastor Jerry Pullum officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.

The family wishes to express their sincere love and thanks to the palliative and hospice care Hospice Compassus of Tullahoma provided during this difficult time.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cotten family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com