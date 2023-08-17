80’s Event Fundraiser for the Manchester Arts Center

If you love Pac-Man, hair bands, leg warmers and boom boxes, perhaps Lady Fright’s Back to the 80’s Birthday Bash might be the place for you. The event will be held at the Manchester Arts Center and Downtown Manchester Square on August 19th from 9a-5p. Proceeds will go to the Manchester Arts Center. There will be craft vendors, food trucks and live music. There will also be a costume contest, door prizes, games and more.
Trending
You May Also Like
News
A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...
News
SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break
A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...
News
A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...
Sports
District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...