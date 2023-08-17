80’s Event Fundraiser for the Manchester Arts Center

If you love Pac-Man, hair bands, leg warmers and boom boxes, perhaps Lady Fright’s Back to the 80’s Birthday Bash might be the place for you. The event will be held at the Manchester Arts Center and Downtown Manchester Square on August 19th from 9a-5p. Proceeds will go to the Manchester Arts Center. There will be craft vendors, food trucks and live music. There will also be a costume contest, door prizes, games and more.