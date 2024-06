Coffee County Central High School cheerleading left the UCA Cheer Camp in Knoxville with a few accolades.

As a team, Raider cheerleading took first place in sideline routine and third place in camp routine.

Coffee County also had 8 cheerleaders selected as part of the prestigious UCA All-American Cheerleading Team: Bella Hershman, Leah Kate Sullivan, Amelia Thomas, Nick Morris, Gracie Fowler, Abi White, Mallory Rogers and Miranda Pita.