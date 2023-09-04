70th Anniversary Family Reunion Celebrates a Legacy of Memories at Short Mountain Bible Camp

Short Mountain Bible Camp, nestled in the heart of Woodbury, Tennessee, is proud to announce its 70th Anniversary Family Reunion on September 10, 2023. With seven decades of rich history, generations of campers, and countless cherished memories, the camp is gearing up for a day of celebration, reflection, and connection.

Since its inception in 1953, Short Mountain Bible Camp has been a beacon of faith, friendship, and personal growth for campers of all ages. The upcoming reunion stands as a testament to the enduring impact of this cherished institution on the lives of countless individuals.

The 70th Anniversary Family Reunion promises a day filled with activities and events that capture the essence of the camp’s history and spirit. Attendees will have the opportunity to embark on guided camp tours, exploring the nooks and crannies that have hosted decades of laughter, learning, and fellowship.

One of the highlights of the event will be a captivating panel discussion led by esteemed individuals who have been part of the camp’s journey since its early days. This insightful conversation will shed light on the evolution of Short Mountain Bible Camp over the years and the invaluable role it has played in nurturing faith and fostering lasting connections.

As the sun sets on this memorable day, attendees will join together in a heartwarming sunset singing session, creating an atmosphere of unity and nostalgia as familiar camp songs fill the air.

The pinnacle of the event will be a keynote address by the distinguished Josh Cooper, hailing from the Walter Hill church of Christ in Murfreesboro, TN. Known for his eloquent speaking and deep insights, Cooper is set to deliver a message that encapsulates the essence of the camp’s mission and the values it has upheld throughout its remarkable history.

“We are thrilled to invite camp alumni, their families, and friends to join us in celebrating 70 years of unforgettable experiences and cherished memories,” said Sara Covert, Fund Development Team Member at Short Mountain Bible Camp. “This reunion is not just a celebration of the past; it’s a testament to the enduring impact of community, faith, and growth.”

The 70th Anniversary Family Reunion at Short Mountain Bible Camp promises to be an occasion of joy, reflection, and connection. Whether you’re a past camper, a former counselor, or someone curious to experience the camp’s rich legacy firsthand, this event is an opportunity to rekindle old friendships and create new memories that will last a lifetime.

For more information about the event, registration details, and a complete schedule of activities, please visit the official Short Mountain Bible Camp 70th Anniversary website at https://givebutter.com/tiNM4S