Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

7 Lady Raider Cheerleaders named UCA All Americans at UT camp

Published

Pictured from left are CHS cheerleaders who were named UCA All-American at 2023 summer cheer camp - (from left) Gracie Fowler, Abi White, Amelia Thomas, Hanna Van-Alphen, Anna Jones, Orianna DeSalvo and Savannah Hendrick. (THUNDER RADIO WMSR PHOTO BY HOLLY PETERSON)

Coffee County Central cheerleaders returned from a 3-day UCA cheer camp at the University of Tennessee Knoxville Friday (July 14) with plenty of hardware in tow.

As a team, the Lady Raiders picked up two gold superior ribbons, a superior ribbon and placed second in camp routine.

In addition, seven Lady Raiders were named UCA All-American Cheerleaders: junior Gracie Fowler, senior Hannah Van-Alphen, senior Anna Jones, junior Abi White, junior Amelia Thomas, senior Orianna DeSalvo and senior Savannah Hendrick.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hannah Van-Alphen also received a pin-it-forward award.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023