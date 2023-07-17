7 Lady Raider Cheerleaders named UCA All Americans at UT camp

Coffee County Central cheerleaders returned from a 3-day UCA cheer camp at the University of Tennessee Knoxville Friday (July 14) with plenty of hardware in tow.

As a team, the Lady Raiders picked up two gold superior ribbons, a superior ribbon and placed second in camp routine.

In addition, seven Lady Raiders were named UCA All-American Cheerleaders: junior Gracie Fowler, senior Hannah Van-Alphen, senior Anna Jones, junior Abi White, junior Amelia Thomas, senior Orianna DeSalvo and senior Savannah Hendrick.

Hannah Van-Alphen also received a pin-it-forward award.