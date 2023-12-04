Connect with us

News

$500,000 in grant money coming to Coffee County

Published

The South Central Tennessee Development District wrote and will administer a grant that was awarded to Coffee County.

A “Food insecurity Grant” was awarded to organizations within Coffee County that provide food to those in need. Of the four organizations in Coffee County that applied during the application window for funding, all four were awarded monies to further their goals of providing food. The funding is meant for infrastructure to be able to store food and provide food. The funded organizations include:

Unity Medical Center- $254,198

The Storehouse Food Pantry- $150,000

First Christian Church in Tullahoma- $9,919

The Henry Center in Tullahoma- $10,000

$20,000 of the monies is to be used by South Central Tennessee Development District to administer the grant.

There are additional monies remaining that were not applied for, as detailed here by Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny:

