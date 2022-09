According to the Shelbyville Times Gazette, a 5-year old Wartrace child lost a hand last week after falling off a lawn mower at his home in Wartrace.

The mother of the child stated she turned the blades off immediately but it had already “severed most if not all of his hand.” First responders were a mere block away from the accident at the time of the call and were able to render first aid quickly.

The child was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.