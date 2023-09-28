41A Music Festival in Tullahoma Road Closures

The Highland Rim Kiwanis Club is inviting the public to their free music festival in Tullahoma. The event takes place Friday September 29th and Saturday September 30th. Activities are taking place in downtown Tullahoma at W Lincoln St and NW Atlantic St.

The City of Tullahoma has announced road closures pertaining to the event.

Thursday, September 28, 10:00pm – Closure of parking lots used by the festival and parking spots along NW Atlantic Street between Lincoln and Grundy and also along Lincoln and Grundy, east of Wall Street Alley.

Friday, September 29 – Saturday, September 30– Road closures as follows:

• Grundy at NE Atlantic

• Lincoln at NE Atlantic

• Grundy, eastbound, at Wall Street Alley

• Lincoln at Jackson, east of Jackson

• NW Atlantic at the north side of Grundy

• NW Atlantic at the south side of Lincoln

Sunday, October 1, 1:00am – Roads reopened

Find more details about the 41A Music Festival Here:

https://www.facebook.com/events/668737231755549/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D