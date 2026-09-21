2026 Deer, Fall Turkey Archery Hunting Seasons Open September 26th

NASHVILLE —The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) reminds hunters that the state’s 2026 archery-only, white-tailed deer season and the fall turkey season open on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The early archery deer season runs from Sept. 26 through Oct. 30 followed by an additional Nov. 2-6 segment after the Young Sportsman weekend. For fall turkey hunting, the archery season is Sept. 26-Oct. 30, Nov. 2-6, and the shotgun/archery season is Oct. 17-30. Fall turkey season is open in all counties except Crockett, Dyer, Giles, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lincoln, Shelby, Tipton, and Wayne.

The 2026-27 Tennessee Fishing, Hunting, and Trapping Guide provides information on hunting regulations. More than 100 wildlife management areas (WMAs) and refuges across the state are open at various times for hunting, and the guide has area-specific regulations. Guides are available where hunting and fishing licenses are sold, online at tnwildlife.org, or through the TWRA On the Go app.

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Hunters must have the appropriate licenses and permits. Specific regulations and license requirements do apply. Private lands are also open for hunting. Before accessing private land, hunters must obtain permission from the landowner.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.