2026 Coffee County Elementary Basketball Schedule Released; Season Tips Off October 17

The 2026 Coffee County elementary basketball schedule has been released, with the season set to tip off Saturday, October 17, at Raider Academy.

Eight elementary schools will compete, including Hillsboro, North Coffee, East Coffee, Hickerson, Westwood, New Union, Deerfield and College Street.

Opening day features four matchups, beginning at 8 a.m. with Hillsboro taking on North Coffee. East Coffee will face Hickerson at 10 a.m., followed by Westwood against New Union at noon. Deerfield and College Street will close out the day at 2 p.m. in a boys-only matchup.

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Games will also be played Monday, October 19, and Tuesday, October 20. Westwood faces Hickerson and College Street takes on Hillsboro on Monday, while East Coffee meets New Union and Deerfield faces North Coffee on Tuesday.

The regular season continues with Saturday games on October 24, October 31, November 7, November 14 and November 21.

All regular-season games will take place at Raider Academy, with girls games scheduled before boys games unless designated boys-only.

Postseason action begins Saturday, December 5, at Raider Academy, with teams competing in Gold and Silver brackets. Semifinal games will run from 8 a.m. through 3 p.m., with the higher-seeded teams designated as the home teams.

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The championships are scheduled for Saturday, December 12, at Coffee County Middle School.

Silver championship games will begin at 3 and 4 p.m., followed by a cheer competition at 5 p.m. The Gold championship games will conclude the season at 6 and 7 p.m.

Championship times and locations are subject to change.