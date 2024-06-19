2024 Wildlife Management Area Big Game Quota Hunt applications open

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency uses a quota hunt system in areas of Tennessee where the number of hunters must be restricted so as not to cause a negative impact on the resource. Quota hunts are a great way to increase your access to hunting areas that otherwise would not be available to be hunted.
Please click here for additional information about the Deer and turkey hunting opportunities today.
2024 Wildlife Management Area Big Game Quota Hunt applications opened on June 12, 2024 and close at 11:59 P.M. CDT on July 24, 2024.
|How to Apply
|Online at www.quotahunt.gooutdoorstennessee.com
Via the TWRA mobile app
At one of the TWRA Regional Offices
At any TWRA License Agent