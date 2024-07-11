Connect with us

News

2024 Wildlife Conservation Raffle is Back with $290,000+ in Prizes!

Published

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation has announced the return of the highly anticipated 2024 Wildlife Conservation Raffle. This year’s raffle promises to be bigger and better than ever, featuring over $290,000 in prizes. Over the years, this incredible event has raised more than $8 million for vital TWRA projects, supporting the mission to conserve and enhance Tennessee’s wildlife and natural habitats.

TWRA Foundation has introduced 12 epic prize packages this year, each designed to thrill outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers. From exclusive hunting experiences and top-of-the-line gear to unforgettable adventures and more, there is something for everyone. Your participation in the raffle not only gives you a chance to win these amazing prizes but also directly contributes to the preservation of our state’s rich wildlife heritage.

Find out more information about the raffle by clicking HERE

