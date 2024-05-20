2024 TNSTRONG Youth Summit; volunteers being sought

More than 400 teens from communities across Tennessee will unite at

the Chattanooga Convention Center in Chattanooga July 21-23, 2024, for the Tennessee Department of Health’s annual TNSTRONG Youth Summit, a statewide tobacco prevention conference.

TNSTRONG stands for Tennessee Stop Tobacco and Revolutionize Our New Generation and is Tennessee’s youth-led movement to promote tobacco-free lifestyles. TNSTRONG Youth Summit participants will be trained by national experts to advocate in their communities to prevent tobacco and nicotine use.

In addition to learning from leading tobacco prevention experts, attendees will be able to build peer relationships and networks. The goal of the conference is to develop youth leadership skills to educate peer groups regarding the dangers of tobacco use, including electronic nicotine delivery systems (e-cigarettes), and traditional tobacco products.

“We are excited that several of our local teens will once again be a part of the TNSTRONG Youth Summit experience and learn about the dangers of tobacco use.” said Aracely Castillo, Coffee County Health Department Director.

Over the three-day conference, the chaperones and youth will attend sessions from nationally acclaimed groups such as the National Guard. The attendees will also hear from Tennessee Tobacco Use Prevention Experts on policy change and project-based learning as well as a scavenger hunt.

If you are interested in attending this year’s TNSTRONG Youth Summit, please complete the online registration at https://tdhrc.health.tn.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=3KMRCWX7DAMAXAMN by May 31, 2024.

To learn more about the 2024 TNSTRONG Youth Summit visit:

https://www.tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/fhw/tennessee-tobacco-program/tn-strong/tnstrong-youth-summit.html