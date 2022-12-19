2023 CHS Red Raider football schedule finalized

The schedule for year number 101 of Red Raider football is set.

The 2023 Coffee County Central Red Raiders will see plenty of familiar foes, with 5 teams from last year’s schedule remaining.

The Raiders open up the season on Aug. 18 at Franklin County in what has become the traditional season opener. The home opener will be the 98th annual Coffee Pot rivalry when Tullahoma visits Carden-Jarrell Field on August 25th.

Both of those are non-region games. Other non-region opponents include Shelbyville, Page and Ooltewah.

The Raiders will play in a new region next season, moving into Region 3-6A with TSSAA realignment. The Raiders first region game will be Sept. 8 at Siegel. The first home region game will be Sept. 22 against Riverdale.

The Raiders are coming off one of the most celebrated seasons in program history after putting together an 8-2 regular season, 9-3 after playoff games. The Raiders beat Stewarts Creek in the first round of the TSSAA state football playoffs for the team’s first playoff win in school history (excluding bowl games).

The 101st season of Coffee County Football can be heard live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com. Thunder Radio WMSR has been your home for Red Raider athletics since 1957.

Below is 2023 CHS football schedule. Bold indicates home game. * denotes region contests.

Aug. 18 AT Franklin County – 7 p.m.

Aug. 25 vs. Tullahoma – 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 AT Shelbyville – 7 p.m.

*Sept. 8 AT Siegel – 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Page High School – 7 p.m.

*Sept. 22 vs. Riverdale – 7 p.m.

*Sept. 29 vs. Rockvale – 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 OPEN WEEK

*Oct. 13 AT Oakland – 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Ooltewah – 7 p.m.

*Oct. 27 AT Blackman – 7 p.m.