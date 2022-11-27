1st Ribbons for a Reason event, Dec. 15

The 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office cordially invites you to attend the 1st Ribbons for a Reason Ceremony in memory of victims of homicide. The ceremony will be held at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza Meeting Hall on December 15th, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.

1329 McArthur Street

Manchester, TN 37355

During the Ceremony you will have the opportunity to hang a ribbon in honor of your loved one on the garland that will be displayed in the CCAP Building. You may bring your own ribbon (no longer than 12”) or one will be provided for you.

Please call Smita Patel or Amanda Wiser if you have any questions at 931-723-5055.