Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

17-Year-Old Haliey Wells Reported Missing from Warren County

Published

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has received a report regarding a missing 17-year-old girl. Hailey Wells, a white female, was reported missing by a family member. According to reports, Hailey was last seen at her home located on West Green Hill Road on Wednesday morning between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m.

Hailey reportedly sent a text message to a family member stating that she was having a difficult time dealing with the death of her father and was with a friend. However, as of today, no further contact has been made with the family, and her phone appears to be off.

Hailey Wells is 5’ 2” inches tall, weighs approximately 100lbs, and has hazel eyes and shoulder-length dark/purple hair. It is worth noting that Hailey does not have a vehicle.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this case and is seeking the public’s help in locating Hailey. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Haliey Wells, please contact Investigator Calvin Hammond at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 259-7040 or the Warren County E-911 non-emergency number at (931) 668-7000.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

News

Dobson takes over as interim principal at Westwood Middle

Westwood Middle School has a new principal through the end of the school year. Jim Dobson has assumed the role of the school’s interim...

February 28, 2023