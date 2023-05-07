Connect with us

News

16-Year-Old Kendal Gall Reported Missing from Morrison, TN

Published

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating this missing teenager.

Kendal Gall, a 16-year-old girl from Morrison, TN, has been reported missing since May 5, 2023.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding Kendal’s appearance, stating that she is a white female, 5’0″ tall, 146 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have seen Kendal or has information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The NCIC number for Kendal is M837338088.

