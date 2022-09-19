100 YEARS OF FOOTBALL: First place Raiders to welcome alumni football, cheerleaders Friday night

When the Region 3-6A leading Red Raider football team welcomes Spring Hill to Manchester Friday night (Sept. 23) there will be plenty of extra curricular festivities.

As the 100 Years of Red Raider football celebration continues, Friday will be alumni night. All Red Raider football alumni are encouraged to attend and be honored on the field during pregame festivities at approximately 6:30 p.m. (Details on exact pregame schedule will be available later this week). Approximately 150 former players have signed up for the event. Click here to sign up. The first 200 will receive free alumni t-shirts thanks to Coffee County Bank and the Coffee County Quarterback Club. Click here to sign up.

It will also be alumni night for CHS cheerleaders, who will cheer with the current Lady Raider cheerleaders during portions of the game. Any alumni cheerleaders who wish to sign up should click here.

It will also be Homecoming, which will include halftime festivities.

The CHS Raiders (3-2 overall / 2-0 Region 3-6A) will kickoff with the Spring Hill Raiders (0-5 overall) at 7 p.m. Spring Hill is coming off a narrow 8-point loss to Lincoln County in Fayetteville.

You can hear the Red Raiders all season long on Thunder Radio – beginning every Friday night with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame show at 6 p.m. and kickoff at 7 p.m. Listen to Thunder Radio at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app or thunder1320.com. Full schedule below.